Georgia Southern vs. Ohio: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Myrtle Beach Bowl
The bookmakers think the Myrtle Beach Bowl between the Georgia Southern Eagles and Ohio Bobcats will be a relatively tight one, with the Eagles favored by 3.5 points. Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 11:00 AM ET on ESPN. An over/under of 48.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Southern vs. Ohio matchup.
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|Ohio Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Southern (-3.5)
|48.5
|-175
|+145
|FanDuel
|Georgia Southern (-3.5)
|48.5
|-164
|+136
Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Betting Trends
- Georgia Southern has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Eagles have been favored by 3.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Ohio has put together a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bobcats have been an underdog by 3.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Georgia Southern & Ohio 2023 Futures Odds
|Ohio
|To Win the MAC
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
