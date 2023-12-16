Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-5) play the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Gardner-Webb Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
- Caleb Robinson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DQ Nicholas: 9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lucas Stieber: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brendan Mykalcio: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Robinson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Soumaoro: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nicholas: 9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Stieber: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Mykalcio: 6.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Stat Comparison
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Appalachian State AVG
|Appalachian State Rank
|221st
|73.0
|Points Scored
|77.0
|140th
|126th
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|64.7
|59th
|83rd
|35.8
|Rebounds
|38.6
|28th
|74th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|102nd
|252nd
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.6
|168th
|211th
|12.9
|Assists
|14.7
|107th
|176th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.3
|73rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.