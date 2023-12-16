The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

  • The Runnin' Bulldogs have shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
  • Gardner-Webb is 5-3 when it shoots better than 35.5% from the field.
  • The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Runnin' Bulldogs rank 75th.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs' 73.7 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 63.3 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
  • Gardner-Webb is 4-4 when it scores more than 63.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Gardner-Webb averaged 78.9 points per game at home last season, and 64 away.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs allowed more points at home (65.8 per game) than on the road (64.8) last season.
  • At home, Gardner-Webb drained 6.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Gardner-Webb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than away (33.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Western Carolina W 82-77 Paul Porter Arena
12/6/2023 Wofford L 81-66 Paul Porter Arena
12/11/2023 North Greenville W 79-60 Paul Porter Arena
12/16/2023 Appalachian State - Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
12/19/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
12/21/2023 @ Akron - James A. Rhodes Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.