How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Kennesaw State vs Presbyterian (2:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Radford vs Bucknell (3:30 PM ET | December 16)
Gardner-Webb Stats Insights
- The Runnin' Bulldogs have shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.
- Gardner-Webb is 5-3 when it shoots better than 35.5% from the field.
- The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Runnin' Bulldogs rank 75th.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs' 73.7 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 63.3 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.
- Gardner-Webb is 4-4 when it scores more than 63.3 points.
Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Gardner-Webb averaged 78.9 points per game at home last season, and 64 away.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs allowed more points at home (65.8 per game) than on the road (64.8) last season.
- At home, Gardner-Webb drained 6.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Gardner-Webb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than away (33.4%).
Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Western Carolina
|W 82-77
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/6/2023
|Wofford
|L 81-66
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/11/2023
|North Greenville
|W 79-60
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/16/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
|12/19/2023
|@ Chattanooga
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Akron
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
