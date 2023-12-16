The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs have shot at a 41.8% clip from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points greater than the 35.5% shooting opponents of the Mountaineers have averaged.

Gardner-Webb is 5-3 when it shoots better than 35.5% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the rebounding team in the nation, the Runnin' Bulldogs rank 75th.

The Runnin' Bulldogs' 73.7 points per game are 10.4 more points than the 63.3 the Mountaineers allow to opponents.

Gardner-Webb is 4-4 when it scores more than 63.3 points.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Gardner-Webb averaged 78.9 points per game at home last season, and 64 away.

The Runnin' Bulldogs allowed more points at home (65.8 per game) than on the road (64.8) last season.

At home, Gardner-Webb drained 6.7 3-pointers per game last season, 0.6 more than it averaged on the road (6.1). Gardner-Webb's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.5%) than away (33.4%).

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule