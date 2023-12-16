For bracketology insights on Elon and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Elon ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 198

Elon's best wins

Elon's best win this season came on November 9 in a 79-76 victory against the East Tennessee State Buccaneers. Max Mackinnon, as the top scorer in the win over East Tennessee State, amassed 17 points, while LA Pratt was second on the squad with 14.

Next best wins

82-79 at home over Presbyterian (No. 326/RPI) on November 27

83-69 over Holy Cross (No. 336/RPI) on November 18

86-72 over IUPUI (No. 359/RPI) on November 17

Elon's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

According to the RPI, the Phoenix have two losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (according to the RPI), Elon is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Elon gets to face the 19th-easiest schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Phoenix have nine games remaining against teams above .500. They have 11 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Of Elon's 20 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Elon's next game

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Elon Phoenix

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Elon Phoenix Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV Channel: SEC Network

