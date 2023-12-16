When the 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will East Carolina be part of the proceedings? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How East Carolina ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 260

East Carolina's best wins

In its best win of the season, East Carolina took down the UNC Wilmington Seahawks in a 74-66 win on November 30. With 24 points, Bobby Pettiford was the leading scorer versus UNC Wilmington. Second on the team was Brandon Johnson, with 18 points.

Next best wins

85-84 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 200/RPI) on November 21

63-52 at home over Maryland-Eastern Shore (No. 265/RPI) on December 4

77-63 at home over Campbell (No. 348/RPI) on November 11

82-64 at home over Georgia Southern (No. 351/RPI) on November 20

East Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, East Carolina has the 294th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Pirates have 20 games left this season, including seven versus teams with worse records, and 17 against teams with records above .500.

Of ECU's 20 remaining games this season, it has one upcoming game against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

East Carolina's next game

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates vs. Delaware State Hornets

East Carolina Pirates vs. Delaware State Hornets Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

