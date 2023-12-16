Charlotte vs. Richmond: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to end a three-game road slide when they square off against the Richmond Spiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Robins Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 135.5.
Charlotte vs. Richmond Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Richmond, Virginia
- Venue: Robins Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Richmond
|-4.5
|135.5
49ers Betting Records & Stats
- Charlotte has combined with its opponents to score more than 135.5 points in three of eight games this season.
- Charlotte has had an average of 130.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 4.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- Charlotte has a 5-3-0 record against the spread this year.
- Charlotte was defeated in both of the match ups it has played as underdogs this season.
- The 49ers are 1-2 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +165 or more on the moneyline.
- Charlotte has an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Charlotte vs. Richmond Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 135.5
|% of Games Over 135.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Richmond
|8
|80%
|78.0
|144.9
|69.5
|133.4
|142.8
|Charlotte
|3
|37.5%
|66.9
|144.9
|63.9
|133.4
|132.6
Additional Charlotte Insights & Trends
- The 49ers average just 2.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Spiders give up (69.5).
- Charlotte has put together a 1-1 ATS record and a 1-2 overall record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.
Charlotte vs. Richmond Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Richmond
|6-4-0
|4-0
|7-3-0
|Charlotte
|5-3-0
|0-2
|3-5-0
Charlotte vs. Richmond Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Richmond
|Charlotte
|12-4
|Home Record
|11-4
|1-11
|Away Record
|5-8
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|2-10-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|70.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|70.3
|68.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.6
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-9-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
