Charlotte vs. Richmond: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) will attempt to stop a three-game road slide when visiting the Richmond Spiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Robins Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Richmond vs. Charlotte matchup.
Charlotte vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Charlotte vs. Richmond Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Richmond Moneyline
|Charlotte Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Richmond (-4.5)
|133.5
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Richmond (-4.5)
|134.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Charlotte vs. Richmond Betting Trends
- Charlotte is 5-3-0 ATS this season.
- The 49ers have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.
- Richmond has put together a 6-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- So far this season, seven out of the Spiders' 10 games have gone over the point total.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.