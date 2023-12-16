The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) travel to face the Richmond Spiders (5-5) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlotte vs. Richmond Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia

Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Charlotte Stats Insights

The 49ers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 41.4% the Spiders' opponents have shot this season.

Charlotte has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.4% from the field.

The Spiders are the rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers rank 354th.

The 49ers put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Spiders give up to opponents (69.5).

Charlotte has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Charlotte scored 70.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.6.

At home, the 49ers conceded 61.4 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.7).

Charlotte drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (8.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (39.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charlotte Upcoming Schedule