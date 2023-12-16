How to Watch Charlotte vs. Richmond on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) travel to face the Richmond Spiders (5-5) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Charlotte vs. Richmond Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Robins Center in Richmond, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other AAC Games
- Rice vs Northwestern State (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Clemson vs Memphis (3:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Florida Atlantic vs Saint Bonaventure (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
- Loyola Chicago vs South Florida (4:00 PM ET | December 16)
Charlotte Stats Insights
- The 49ers are shooting 46.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 41.4% the Spiders' opponents have shot this season.
- Charlotte has put together a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots above 41.4% from the field.
- The Spiders are the rebounding team in the nation, the 49ers rank 354th.
- The 49ers put up just 2.6 fewer points per game (66.9) than the Spiders give up to opponents (69.5).
- Charlotte has put together a 1-2 record in games it scores more than 69.5 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Charlotte Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Charlotte scored 70.3 points per game last season. Away, it scored 64.6.
- At home, the 49ers conceded 61.4 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (65.7).
- Charlotte drained fewer 3-pointers at home (8.1 per game) than away (8.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (38.5%) than on the road (39.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charlotte Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Davidson
|L 85-81
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/5/2023
|Stetson
|W 85-62
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Duke
|L 80-56
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/16/2023
|@ Richmond
|-
|Robins Center
|12/22/2023
|Greensboro
|-
|Dale F. Halton Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Stetson
|-
|Edmunds Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.