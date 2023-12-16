The bookmakers think the Cure Bowl between the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Miami (OH) RedHawks will be a relatively close one, with the Mountaineers favored by 5.5 points. FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Florida will host the matchup on December 16, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) matchup.

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Appalachian State Moneyline Miami (OH) Moneyline BetMGM Appalachian State (-5.5) 47.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Appalachian State (-5.5) 48.5 -200 +164 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Betting Trends

Appalachian State has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing seven times.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread twice when favored by 5.5 points or more this season (in seven opportunities).

Miami (OH) has compiled a 9-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The RedHawks have covered the spread three times this year (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

