The Appalachian State Mountaineers and the Miami (OH) RedHawks meet for the Cure Bowl on December 16, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET, airing on ABC.

On offense, Appalachian State has been a top-25 unit, ranking 20th-best in the FBS by averaging 451.2 yards per game. The defense ranks 79th (389.2 yards allowed per game). Miami (OH) ranks 68th in the FBS with 26.9 points per contest, but it has been lifted up by its defense, which ranks seventh-best by surrendering just 16.2 points per game.

Find out how to watch this game on ABC in the article below.

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Appalachian State vs. Miami (OH) Key Statistics

Appalachian State Miami (OH) 451.2 (13th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 330.9 (89th) 389.2 (110th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 326 (42nd) 173 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.2 (69th) 278.2 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 174.8 (115th) 19 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (23rd) 22 (17th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (84th)

Appalachian State Stats Leaders

Joey Aguilar has compiled 3,546 yards (272.8 ypg) on 275-of-428 passing with 33 touchdowns compared to nine interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 235 rushing yards (18.1 ypg) on 76 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Nate Noel has racked up 827 yards on 174 carries while finding paydirt five times.

Kanye Roberts has carried the ball 113 times for 648 yards (49.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Kaedin Robinson's 787 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 81 times and has registered 59 catches and 10 touchdowns.

Christan Horn has put together a 544-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes on 56 targets.

Makai Jackson has been the target of 37 passes and compiled 24 receptions for 383 yards, an average of 29.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has racked up 1,634 yards on 59% passing while tossing 14 touchdown passes with five interceptions this season. He's also run for 140 yards with two scores.

Rashad Amos has carried the ball 176 times for 887 yards, with 12 touchdowns.

Aveon Smith has racked up 280 yards on 75 carries with one touchdown.

Gage Larvadain has hauled in 660 receiving yards on 39 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring seven touchdowns as a receiver.

Cade McDonald has 27 receptions (on 43 targets) for a total of 349 yards (26.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Joe Wilkins' 25 grabs (on 52 targets) have netted him 343 yards (26.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

