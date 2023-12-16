The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) will try to build on a seven-game win streak when they visit the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 138.5.

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Venue: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse

Favorite Spread Over/Under Appalachian State -6.5 138.5

Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over 138.5 total points.

Appalachian State has an average total of 144.5 in its outings this year, 6.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Mountaineers have a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Appalachian State has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won four of those games.

The Mountaineers have played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Appalachian State has a 75% chance to win.

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Over/Under Stats

Games Over 138.5 % of Games Over 138.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Appalachian State 4 50% 81.2 154.9 63.3 132.8 140.6 Gardner-Webb 6 75% 73.7 154.9 69.5 132.8 141.8

Additional Appalachian State Insights & Trends

The Mountaineers score 11.7 more points per game (81.2) than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up (69.5).

Appalachian State is 4-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Appalachian State 6-2-0 3-0 5-3-0 Gardner-Webb 5-3-0 3-0 5-3-0

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Appalachian State Gardner-Webb 10-7 Home Record 8-5 6-7 Away Record 6-10 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-7-0 7-5-0 Away ATS Record 10-6-0 74.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 7-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-11-0

