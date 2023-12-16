Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 16
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) will try to build on a seven-game win streak when they visit the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse as 6.5-point favorites. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under for the matchup is set at 138.5.
Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Venue: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Appalachian State
|-6.5
|138.5
Appalachian State Betting Records & Stats
- In four games this season, Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over 138.5 total points.
- Appalachian State has an average total of 144.5 in its outings this year, 6.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Mountaineers have a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Appalachian State has entered the game as favorites five times this season and won four of those games.
- The Mountaineers have played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Appalachian State has a 75% chance to win.
Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 138.5
|% of Games Over 138.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Appalachian State
|4
|50%
|81.2
|154.9
|63.3
|132.8
|140.6
|Gardner-Webb
|6
|75%
|73.7
|154.9
|69.5
|132.8
|141.8
Additional Appalachian State Insights & Trends
- The Mountaineers score 11.7 more points per game (81.2) than the Runnin' Bulldogs give up (69.5).
- Appalachian State is 4-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when scoring more than 69.5 points.
Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Appalachian State
|6-2-0
|3-0
|5-3-0
|Gardner-Webb
|5-3-0
|3-0
|5-3-0
Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Appalachian State
|Gardner-Webb
|10-7
|Home Record
|8-5
|6-7
|Away Record
|6-10
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-7-0
|7-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-6-0
|74.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.9
|66.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|64.0
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-2-0
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-11-0
