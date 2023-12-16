Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb December 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) will meet the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.
Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Appalachian State Players to Watch
- Caleb Robinson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julien Soumaoro: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DQ Nicholas: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Lucas Stieber: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brendan Mykalcio: 6.4 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Gardner-Webb Players to Watch
Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison
|Gardner-Webb Rank
|Gardner-Webb AVG
|Appalachian State AVG
|Appalachian State Rank
|221st
|73
|Points Scored
|77
|140th
|126th
|68.3
|Points Allowed
|64.7
|59th
|83rd
|35.8
|Rebounds
|38.6
|28th
|74th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.3
|102nd
|252nd
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.6
|168th
|211th
|12.9
|Assists
|14.7
|107th
|176th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.3
|73rd
