The Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-2) will meet the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (3-5) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Information

Appalachian State Players to Watch

Caleb Robinson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK Julien Soumaoro: 12.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK DQ Nicholas: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

9 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK Lucas Stieber: 5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Brendan Mykalcio: 6.4 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Gardner-Webb Players to Watch

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Stat Comparison

Gardner-Webb Rank Gardner-Webb AVG Appalachian State AVG Appalachian State Rank 221st 73 Points Scored 77 140th 126th 68.3 Points Allowed 64.7 59th 83rd 35.8 Rebounds 38.6 28th 74th 10.8 Off. Rebounds 10.3 102nd 252nd 6.6 3pt Made 7.6 168th 211th 12.9 Assists 14.7 107th 176th 11.8 Turnovers 10.3 73rd

