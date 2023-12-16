Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) will try to extend a seven-game winning run when visiting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. This game is at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb matchup in this article.
Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Appalachian State Moneyline
|Gardner-Webb Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Appalachian State (-6.5)
|138.5
|-300
|+230
|FanDuel
|Appalachian State (-5.5)
|137.5
|-245
|+194
Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Betting Trends
- Appalachian State has covered six times in eight games with a spread this season.
- Mountaineers games have hit the over five out of eight times this season.
- Gardner-Webb has put together a 5-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- A total of five Runnin' Bulldogs games this season have gone over the point total.
