The Appalachian State Mountaineers (8-2) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (5-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Appalachian State Stats Insights

The Mountaineers make 47.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than the Runnin' Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

Appalachian State has a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.

The Mountaineers are the 13th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Runnin' Bulldogs rank 44th.

The Mountaineers record 81.2 points per game, 11.7 more points than the 69.5 the Runnin' Bulldogs allow.

Appalachian State is 6-2 when scoring more than 69.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Appalachian State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Appalachian State averaged 74.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 8.4 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (66.5).

In 2022-23, the Mountaineers gave up 62.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they allowed 67.7.

In terms of total threes made, Appalachian State performed better in home games last year, making 7.8 per game, compared to 7.6 when playing on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 32.7% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.1% mark in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Appalachian State Upcoming Schedule