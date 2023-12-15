Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Wayne County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Wayne County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Duplin High School at Wayne Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Spring Creek High School at Union High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Rose Hill, NC

Rose Hill, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Princeton High School at Rosewood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Goldsboro, NC

Goldsboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Eastern Wayne High School at Southern Wayne High School