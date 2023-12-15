North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Wake County, North Carolina today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Apex High School at Cary High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Thomas More Academy at Thales Academy - Apex Jr Sr
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Halifax Academy at Thales Academy Rolesville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Middle Creek High School at Apex Friendship High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Apex, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Raleigh Christian Academy at High Point Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garner Magnet High School at South Garner High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Garner, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin Academy at Chatham Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Silver City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Broughton High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knightdale High School at East Wake High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Wendell, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Raleigh High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willow Spring High School at Clayton High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanderson High School at Millbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Panther Creek High School at Green Level High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Cary, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green Hope High School at Holly Springs High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Holly Springs, NC
- Conference: Southwest Wake 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Neuse Christian Academy at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
