North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Vance County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Vance County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Vance County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crossroads Christian School at Lee Christian School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sanford, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
