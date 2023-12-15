Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Union County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Union County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hickory Ridge High School at Sun Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Union Academy Charter School at Parkwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence High School at Porter Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Indian Trail, NC

Indian Trail, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Marvin Ridge High School at West Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills High School at Mount Pleasant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Mount Pleasant, NC

Mount Pleasant, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Tabernacle Christian School