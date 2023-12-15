Terry Rozier plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rozier, in his most recent game (December 13 loss against the Heat), posted 28 points, seven assists and four steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Rozier, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Terry Rozier Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 24.5 23.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 Assists 7.5 7.6 PRA -- 35 PR -- 27.4 3PM 3.5 2.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Rozier's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Terry Rozier Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Rozier has made 8.8 shots per game, which adds up to 12.2% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 2.8 threes per game, or 14.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Rozier's Hornets average 101.4 possessions per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans are one of the league's fastest, ranking fifth with 102.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pelicans have allowed 114.2 points per game, which is 17th-best in the league.

The Pelicans concede 44.4 rebounds per contest, ranking 19th in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 27.6 assists per game.

The Pelicans give up 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Terry Rozier vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/23/2023 10 5 4 2 1 0 1 10/21/2022 36 23 8 11 2 2 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.