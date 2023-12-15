There is high school basketball competition in Surry County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Surry County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Wilkes High School at East Surry High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
  • Location: Pilot Mountain, NC
  • Conference: Conference 37 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.