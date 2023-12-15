North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Scotland County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Scotland County, North Carolina today, and info on how to stream these games is available below.
Scotland County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Scotland High School at Southern Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sanford, NC
- Conference: Sandhills 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
