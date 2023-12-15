North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Rutherford County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rutherford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lake Lure Classical Academy at Bethel Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Spruce Pine, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R-S Central High School at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.