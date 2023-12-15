Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Rowan County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Rowan County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

South Rowan High School at North Stanly High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: New London, NC

New London, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Rowan High School at South Davidson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Denton, NC

Denton, NC Conference: Central Carolina 1A/2A

Central Carolina 1A/2A How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rowan High School at Jay M. Robinson High School