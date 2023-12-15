North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Rockingham County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Rockingham County, North Carolina today? We've got what you need.
Rockingham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Reidsville Senior High School at North Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockingham County High School at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dalton McMichael High School at T Wingate Andrews High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
