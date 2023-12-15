North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onslow County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Onslow County, North Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onslow County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Bern High School at Jacksonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Jacksonville, NC
- Conference: Big East 3A/4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Epiphany School at Liberty Christian Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Richlands, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Onslow High School at South Lenoir High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Deep Run, NC
- Conference: East Central 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.