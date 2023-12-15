North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Northampton County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Northampton County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Northampton County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Weldon High School at Northampton County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Gaston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.