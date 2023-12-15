Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Covenant Day School at United Faith Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Carmel Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Harding University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlotte Lab School at Jackson Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

William Amos Hough High School at West Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 15

7:15 PM ET on December 15 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology at Ardrey Kell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: So Meck 4A

So Meck 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Palisades High School at South Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Mecklenburg High School at Butler High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Matthews, NC

Matthews, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

West Charlotte High School at Hopewell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Independence High School at Garinger High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Southwestern 4A

Southwestern 4A How to Stream: Watch Here

North Mecklenburg High School at Mallard Creek High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: Queen City 3A/4A

Queen City 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman Charter High School at Concord High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Providence High School at Porter Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Indian Trail, NC

Indian Trail, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradford Preparatory School at Christ the King Catholic High School