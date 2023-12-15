The Carolina Hurricanes, including Martin Necas, take the ice Friday against the Nashville Predators at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Necas' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Martin Necas vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 17:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -10).

Necas has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 29 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 17 of 29 games this year, Necas has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 12 of 29 games this year, Necas has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Necas hits the over on his points prop total is 58.2%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Necas has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Necas Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators are 15th in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.0 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (+1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 29 Games 2 21 Points 1 8 Goals 0 13 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.