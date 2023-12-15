North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Looking to watch today's high school basketball games in Johnston County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Johnston High School at South Granville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Creedmoor, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Triton High School at Smithfield- Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princeton High School at Rosewood High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Goldsboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Raleigh High School at Cleveland High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willow Spring High School at Clayton High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Clayton, NC
- Conference: Greater Neuse River 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
