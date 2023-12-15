North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hyde County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Hyde County, North Carolina today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hyde County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ocracoke High School at Perquimans High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hertford, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.