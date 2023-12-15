Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Predators on December 15, 2023
Sebastian Aho and Filip Forsberg are among the players with prop bets available when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Nashville Predators meet at PNC Arena on Friday (opening faceoff at 7:30 PM ET).
Hurricanes vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hurricanes vs. Predators Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
Aho is Carolina's leading contributor with 25 points. He has 10 goals and 15 assists this season.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|4
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)
Martin Necas is another of Carolina's offensive options, contributing 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) to the team.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Oilers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|2
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Seth Jarvis' 20 points this season have come via 10 goals and 10 assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Canucks
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Flames
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Oilers
|Dec. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators
Filip Forsberg Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Forsberg is an offensive leader for Nashville with 33 points (1.1 per game), with 15 goals and 18 assists in 29 games (playing 18:58 per game).
Forsberg Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|5
Ryan O'Reilly Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)
Ryan O'Reilly has helped lead the attack for Nashville this season with 12 goals and 11 assists.
O'Reilly Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Blackhawks
|Dec. 5
|1
|0
|1
|2
