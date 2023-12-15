Coming off a win last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Nashville Predators (who also won their most recent game) on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs Predators Additional Info

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Hurricanes are conceding 92 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL play.

The Hurricanes' 93 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that time.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 26 10 15 25 15 12 53.9% Martin Necas 29 8 13 21 12 11 37.2% Seth Jarvis 29 10 10 20 8 17 45.7% Teuvo Teravainen 29 11 8 19 11 12 49.5% Brady Skjei 29 5 13 18 11 13 -

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators allow 3.0 goals per game (88 in total), 15th in the league.

The Predators' 89 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.

In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 25 goals over that time.

Predators Key Players