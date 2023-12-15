How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will host the Nashville Predators (who also won their most recent game) on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.
The Predators' game against the Hurricanes can be seen on ESPN+ and Hulu, so tune in to take in the action.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs Predators Additional Info
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Hurricanes are conceding 92 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 19th in NHL play.
- The Hurricanes' 93 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|26
|10
|15
|25
|15
|12
|53.9%
|Martin Necas
|29
|8
|13
|21
|12
|11
|37.2%
|Seth Jarvis
|29
|10
|10
|20
|8
|17
|45.7%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|29
|11
|8
|19
|11
|12
|49.5%
|Brady Skjei
|29
|5
|13
|18
|11
|13
|-
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators allow 3.0 goals per game (88 in total), 15th in the league.
- The Predators' 89 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 14th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 games, the Predators have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Predators have allowed 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 25 goals over that time.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|29
|15
|18
|33
|33
|21
|55.6%
|Ryan O'Reilly
|29
|12
|11
|23
|12
|27
|53.7%
|Roman Josi
|29
|6
|17
|23
|21
|7
|-
|Gustav Nyquist
|29
|4
|15
|19
|19
|5
|44.4%
|Colton Sissons
|29
|9
|6
|15
|7
|11
|51.4%
