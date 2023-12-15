Brandon Ingram and Gordon Hayward are among the players with prop bets on the table when the New Orleans Pelicans and the Charlotte Hornets square off at Spectrum Center on Friday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNO

BSSE and BSNO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs Pelicans Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -139) 4.5 (Over: -139) 0.5 (Over: -233)

The 17.5-point prop total for Hayward on Friday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average, which is 15.5.

His rebounding average of five is lower than his over/under on Friday (4.5).

Hayward averages 4.8 assists, 0.3 more than Friday's over/under.

Hayward averages one made three-pointer, 0.5 more than his over/under on Friday.

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -118) 3.5 (Over: -159) 7.5 (Over: +108) 3.5 (Over: +126)

The 23.9 points Terry Rozier scores per game are 0.6 less than his prop total on Friday (24.5).

He has collected 3.5 rebounds per game, equal to his prop bet on Friday.

Rozier averages 7.6 assists, 0.1 more than Friday's prop bet (7.5).

He has knocked down 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet total on Friday.

NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans

Brandon Ingram Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: -115) 5.5 (Over: +110) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Friday's points prop bet for Ingram is 23.5 points. That is 0.8 fewer than his season average of 24.3.

His per-game rebound average -- five -- is 0.5 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (5.5).

Ingram has averaged 5.2 assists per game this season, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Friday (5.5).

Ingram has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Jonas Valančiūnas Props

Friday's over/under for Jonas Valanciunas is 15.5. That is 1.2 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 9.6 per game -- is 1.9 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (11.5).

