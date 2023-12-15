North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Henderson County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball action in Henderson County, North Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Henderson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shining Light Academy at Veritas Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fletcher, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Henderson High School at North Henderson High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Conference: Mountain 7 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
R-S Central High School at Hendersonville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hendersonville, NC
- Conference: Conference 41 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.