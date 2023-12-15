There is high school basketball action in Harnett County, North Carolina today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Harnett County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Triton High School at Smithfield- Selma High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Smithfield, NC

Smithfield, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Stokes High School at Walkertown High School