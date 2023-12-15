Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Halifax County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Halifax County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Halifax Academy at Thales Academy Rolesville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Rolesville, NC

Rolesville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Warren County High School at Southeast Halifax High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15

7:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Halifax, NC

Halifax, NC Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A

Tar Roanoke 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Northwest Halifax High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Littleton, NC

Littleton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Nash High School at Roanoke Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Roanoke Rapids, NC

Roanoke Rapids, NC Conference: The Big East 2A/3A

The Big East 2A/3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Weldon High School at Northampton County High School