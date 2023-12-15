North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Guilford County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Guilford County, North Carolina today? We have the information below.
Guilford County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shining Light Academy at Veritas Christian Academy
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fletcher, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Level Baptist Academy at Westover Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Danville, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greensboro Day School at Caldwell Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Raleigh Christian Academy at High Point Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Ragsdale High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Jameston, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Guilford High School at Grimsley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southwest Guilford High School at Western Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southeast Guilford High School at Northern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Metro 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rockingham County High School at Ben L. Smith High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Guilford High School at Northeast Guilford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: McLeansville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dudley High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Jamestown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
High Point Central High School at Eastern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Gibsonville, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dalton McMichael High School at T Wingate Andrews High School
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: High Point, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
