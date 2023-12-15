How to Watch the Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 15
The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-9) will try to stop a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-3) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison
- The Mountaineers put up an average of 65.8 points per game, 23.0 fewer points than the 88.8 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs score 7.4 fewer points per game (59.2) than the Mountaineers allow (66.6).
- When Gardner-Webb scores more than 66.6 points, it is 0-3.
- The Runnin' Bulldogs are making 35.6% of their shots from the field, 7.0% lower than the Mountaineers allow to opponents (42.6%).
- The Mountaineers' 35.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Runnin' Bulldogs have conceded.
Gardner-Webb Leaders
- Ashley Hawkins: 14.8 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Lauren Bailey: 9.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)
- Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 43.8 FG%
- Micahla Funderburk: 8.1 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)
- Anaya Harris: 4.8 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)
Gardner-Webb Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Furman
|L 73-66
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/7/2023
|@ FGCU
|L 102-53
|Alico Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ South Florida
|L 105-75
|Yuengling Center
|12/15/2023
|Appalachian State
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/17/2023
|Florida
|-
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|-
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
