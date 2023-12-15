The Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-9) will try to stop a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-3) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Gardner-Webb Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

  • The Mountaineers put up an average of 65.8 points per game, 23.0 fewer points than the 88.8 the Runnin' Bulldogs give up.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs score 7.4 fewer points per game (59.2) than the Mountaineers allow (66.6).
  • When Gardner-Webb scores more than 66.6 points, it is 0-3.
  • The Runnin' Bulldogs are making 35.6% of their shots from the field, 7.0% lower than the Mountaineers allow to opponents (42.6%).
  • The Mountaineers' 35.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Runnin' Bulldogs have conceded.

Gardner-Webb Leaders

  • Ashley Hawkins: 14.8 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Lauren Bailey: 9.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)
  • Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 43.8 FG%
  • Micahla Funderburk: 8.1 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)
  • Anaya Harris: 4.8 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Gardner-Webb Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Furman L 73-66 Paul Porter Arena
12/7/2023 @ FGCU L 102-53 Alico Arena
12/10/2023 @ South Florida L 105-75 Yuengling Center
12/15/2023 Appalachian State - Paul Porter Arena
12/17/2023 Florida - Paul Porter Arena
12/20/2023 @ East Tennessee State - J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium

