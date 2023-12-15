Friday's contest at Paul Porter Arena has the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-3) going head to head against the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-9) at 8:00 PM ET (on December 15). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-64 victory, heavily favoring Appalachian State.

The Runnin' Bulldogs are coming off of a 105-75 loss to South Florida in their last outing on Sunday.

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Gardner-Webb vs. Appalachian State Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 77, Gardner-Webb 64

Other Big South Predictions

Gardner-Webb Schedule Analysis

The Runnin' Bulldogs haven't beaten a single D1 team this season.

Gardner-Webb has the most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (four).

Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Runnin' Bulldogs are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most defeats.

Gardner-Webb has tied for the 43rd-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (two).

Gardner-Webb Leaders

Ashley Hawkins: 14.8 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

14.8 PTS, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Lauren Bailey: 9.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54)

9.3 PTS, 37.8 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (21-for-54) Ramatoulaye Keita: 4.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 43.8 FG%

4.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 43.8 FG% Micahla Funderburk: 8.1 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53)

8.1 PTS, 30.9 FG%, 30.2 3PT% (16-for-53) Anaya Harris: 4.8 PTS, 45.9 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

The Runnin' Bulldogs are being outscored by 29.6 points per game with a -266 scoring differential overall. They put up 59.2 points per game (289th in college basketball) and give up 88.8 per outing (360th in college basketball).

