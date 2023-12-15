North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Forsyth County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Parkland High School at West Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Clemmons, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reagan High School at Glenn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reidsville Senior High School at North Forsyth High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Conference 34 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Forsyth High School at Davie County High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mocksville, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dudley High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- Conference: Mid-State 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The North Carolina Leadership Academy at Bishop McGuinness High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver High School at The College Preparatory Leadership Academy
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Jamestown, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Mount Tabor High School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 15
- Location: WinstonSalem, NC
- Conference: Central Piedmont 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
