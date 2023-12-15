North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Durham County, North Carolina today by tuning in and catching every possession. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The O'Neal School at Trinity School of Durham and Chapel Hill
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: NCISAA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carrboro High School at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Durham, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Durham School of the Arts at Granville Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Stem, NC
- Conference: Northern Lakes Athletic 2A/3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
