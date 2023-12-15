North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duplin County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
In Duplin County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Duplin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spring Creek High School at Union High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Rose Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.