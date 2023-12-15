There is high school basketball competition in Craven County, North Carolina today, and information on how to stream these games is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Craven County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

East Carteret High School at Havelock High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Havelock, NC

Havelock, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

New Bern High School at Jacksonville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Jacksonville, NC

Jacksonville, NC Conference: Big East 3A/4A

Big East 3A/4A How to Stream: Watch Here

The Epiphany School at Liberty Christian Academy