The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Cabarrus County, North Carolina today, we've got you covered.

Cabarrus County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hickory Ridge High School at Sun Valley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Monroe, NC

Monroe, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lake Norman Charter High School at Concord High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Marvin Ridge High School at West Cabarrus High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills High School at Mount Pleasant High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Mount Pleasant, NC

Mount Pleasant, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Rowan High School at Jay M. Robinson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 15

7:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Concord, NC

Concord, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Central Cabarrus High School