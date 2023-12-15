Brandon Miller plus his Charlotte Hornets teammates match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 115-104 loss to the Heat (his last action) Miller posted 18 points and three steals.

In this article, we dig into Miller's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Brandon Miller Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 14.8 17.1 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.0 Assists 2.5 2.2 2.7 PRA -- 21.1 23.8 PR -- 18.9 21.1 3PM 2.5 2.1 3.1



Brandon Miller Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, Miller has made 5.6 shots per game, which accounts for 12.0% of his team's total makes.

Miller is averaging 5.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Miller's opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fifth, averaging 102.1 possessions per game, while his Hornets average 101.4 per game, which ranks 29th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Pelicans are ranked 17th in the league, allowing 114.2 points per game.

Giving up 44.4 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 25th-ranked team in the league, allowing 27.6 assists per contest.

Giving up 13.8 made 3-pointers per contest, the Pelicans are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.