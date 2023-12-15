Friday's contest between the Appalachian State Mountaineers (5-3) and Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (0-9) squaring off at Paul Porter Arena has a projected final score of 77-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Appalachian State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on December 15.

The Mountaineers fell in their most recent matchup 80-77 against Richmond on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena in Boiling Springs, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Appalachian State vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction: Appalachian State 77, Gardner-Webb 64

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Appalachian State Schedule Analysis

When the Mountaineers took down the Charleston (SC) Cougars, who are ranked No. 199 in our computer rankings, on December 5 by a score of 77-73, it was their best win of the year thus far.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Runnin' Bulldogs are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 50th-most losses.

Appalachian State has five wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Appalachian State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-73 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 199) on December 5

71-65 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 202) on November 6

71-64 at home over Ohio (No. 284) on November 11

68-63 over Furman (No. 306) on November 23

68-57 over Binghamton (No. 331) on November 24

Appalachian State Leaders

Emily Carver: 15.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (18-for-67)

15.9 PTS, 2.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (18-for-67) Faith Alston: 16.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

16.1 PTS, 2.6 STL, 37.4 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Rylan Moffitt: 6.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 48.8 FG%

6.5 PTS, 8.1 REB, 48.8 FG% Mariah Frazier: 4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG%

4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.7 FG% Alexis Black: 5.9 PTS, 24 FG%, 13 3PT% (3-for-23)

Appalachian State Performance Insights

The Mountaineers have a -7 scoring differential, putting up 65.8 points per game (193rd in college basketball) and giving up 66.6 (225th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.