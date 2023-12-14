North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Wake County, North Carolina today. Details on how to stream all of the action can be found below.
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berean Baptist Academy at Hilltop Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Fuquay Varina, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles E. Jordan High School at Rolesville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Rolesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leesville Road High School at Wakefield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
