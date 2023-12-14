How to Watch the UNC Greensboro vs. North Carolina Central Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-6) will try to snap a four-game losing skid when visiting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.
UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
UNC Greensboro vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles' 67.3 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 53.8 the Spartans give up.
- North Carolina Central is 3-3 when it scores more than 53.8 points.
- UNC Greensboro has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.3 points.
- The 65.5 points per game the Spartans average are 5.4 fewer points than the Eagles give up (70.9).
- UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.
- When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 65.5 points, it is 3-0.
- The Spartans shoot 41.3% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.
UNC Greensboro Leaders
- Ayanna Khalfani: 10.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 44.0 FG%
- Jayde Gamble: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)
- Khalis Cain: 8.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 60.4 FG%
- Isys Grady: 10.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)
- Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%
UNC Greensboro Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 65-59
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 81-66
|Carmichael Arena
|12/10/2023
|Elon
|W 52-47
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|North Carolina Central
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/21/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
