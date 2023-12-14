The North Carolina Central Eagles (3-6) will try to snap a four-game losing skid when visiting the UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-3) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Greensboro Coliseum. This game is at 7:00 PM ET.

UNC Greensboro Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Greensboro vs. North Carolina Central Scoring Comparison

The Eagles' 67.3 points per game are 13.5 more points than the 53.8 the Spartans give up.

North Carolina Central is 3-3 when it scores more than 53.8 points.

UNC Greensboro has a 7-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.3 points.

The 65.5 points per game the Spartans average are 5.4 fewer points than the Eagles give up (70.9).

UNC Greensboro is 2-0 when scoring more than 70.9 points.

When North Carolina Central gives up fewer than 65.5 points, it is 3-0.

The Spartans shoot 41.3% from the field, only 1.6% lower than the Eagles allow defensively.

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Ayanna Khalfani: 10.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 44.0 FG%

10.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 44.0 FG% Jayde Gamble: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

11.3 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Khalis Cain: 8.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 60.4 FG%

8.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 60.4 FG% Isys Grady: 10.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

10.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%

UNC Greensboro Schedule