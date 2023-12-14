Thursday's contest features the UNC Greensboro Spartans (7-3) and the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-6) matching up at Greensboro Coliseum in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 72-56 victory for heavily favored UNC Greensboro according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 14.

The Spartans took care of business in their last outing 52-47 against Elon on Sunday.

UNC Greensboro vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UNC Greensboro vs. North Carolina Central Score Prediction

Prediction: UNC Greensboro 72, North Carolina Central 56

UNC Greensboro Schedule Analysis

The Spartans' best victory this season came against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 243) in our computer rankings. The Spartans secured the 65-59 win at home on November 29.

UNC Greensboro has five wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.

UNC Greensboro 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 243) on November 29

52-47 at home over Elon (No. 276) on December 10

63-60 on the road over Radford (No. 338) on November 18

61-30 at home over South Carolina State (No. 341) on November 11

64-47 at home over Gardner-Webb (No. 351) on November 26

UNC Greensboro Leaders

Ayanna Khalfani: 10.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 44.0 FG%

10.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 44.0 FG% Jayde Gamble: 11.3 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32)

11.3 PTS, 3.1 STL, 41.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (10-for-32) Khalis Cain: 8.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 60.4 FG%

8.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 60.4 FG% Isys Grady: 10.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17)

10.5 PTS, 42.7 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (7-for-17) Antoniette Emma-Nnopu: 2.2 PTS, 42.9 FG%

UNC Greensboro Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 11.7 points per game with a +117 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.5 points per game (197th in college basketball) and give up 53.8 per contest (26th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Spartans have played better at home this year, putting up 68.3 points per game, compared to 61.3 per game in away games.

UNC Greensboro gives up 42.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 71.0 away from home.

