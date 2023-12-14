The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (7-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when they host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (4-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UNC Asheville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee

J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

UNC Asheville vs. East Tennessee State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score an average of 59.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 53.5 the Buccaneers allow.

UNC Asheville has put together a 3-3 record in games it scores more than 53.5 points.

East Tennessee State is 7-0 when it allows fewer than 59.8 points.

The Buccaneers record 59.4 points per game, 5.6 more points than the 53.8 the Bulldogs give up.

East Tennessee State is 5-1 when scoring more than 53.8 points.

When UNC Asheville allows fewer than 59.4 points, it is 4-2.

The Buccaneers shoot 38.5% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs make 35.3% of their shots from the field, 2.2% lower than the Buccaneers' defensive field-goal percentage.

UNC Asheville Leaders

McKinley Brooks-Sumpter: 14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4)

14.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 42.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (2-for-4) Jaila Lee: 7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

7.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.4 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14) Lalmani Simmons: 11.3 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

11.3 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Mallory Bruce: 7.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21)

7.3 PTS, 39.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (5-for-21) Jamaya Blanks: 5.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 28.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UNC Asheville Schedule